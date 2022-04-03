CJP Bandial takes suo motu notice of political crisis in country

ISLAMABAD: Following the dissolution of the National Assembly and dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the prevailing political situation in the country, Geo News reported Sunday.
CJP Umar Ata Bandial reached the top court following the demand of the Opposition leaders to review the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
Sources privy to the matter said that a special bench of the top court will hear the case.
Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to take the matter of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to the Supreme Court.
He maintained that they have the majority and have the required numbers to dislodge the prime minister.
“The speaker committed an unconstitutional act at the final stage. The constitution of Pakistan has been violated and the punishment for violating the constitution is clear.”
Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said, “The government has violated constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion.”
“Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan,” he wrote.
According to unofficial results of 59 tehsil councils out of a total 65, the ruling PTI is taking lead with 25 seats...
“The int'l community’s collective security rests in our ability to integrate our shared goals of global prosperity...
"I am in a press conference we are in consultation with our allies," Shahbaz Sharif tells Nawaz Sharif
Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepts Buzdar's resignation; Punjab Assembly session summoned tomorrow
Pakistani pavilion receives an overwhelming response and crosses one million visitors mark
Office timings of the banking sector will be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday