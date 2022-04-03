CJP Bandial takes suo motu notice of political crisis in country

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Courtesy Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Following the dissolution of the National Assembly and dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the prevailing political situation in the country, Geo News reported Sunday.



CJP Umar Ata Bandial reached the top court following the demand of the Opposition leaders to review the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Sources privy to the matter said that a special bench of the top court will hear the case.

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to take the matter of no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to the Supreme Court.

He maintained that they have the majority and have the required numbers to dislodge the prime minister.

“The speaker committed an unconstitutional act at the final stage. The constitution of Pakistan has been violated and the punishment for violating the constitution is clear.”

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said, “The government has violated constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion.”

“Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan,” he wrote.