Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘not allowing replies’ to allegations

Royal experts slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not giving Firm the ‘right to reply’ to allegations made in tell-alls.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey.
She got candid in an interview on the Women with Balls podcast.
There she was quoted saying, “There’s nothing balanced about going on a podcast or going on Oprah and making a load of accusations and offering no right of reply.”
“At any point I have to write something about Harry and Meghan, we go straight to their people in LA and say, ‘This is what I've heard, what’s your response?’”
Before concluding she added, “Interestingly, I’ve done major long reads on the whole situation and so far none of them have elicited a legal complaint.”
