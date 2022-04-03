Prince Andrew ‘enraged people’ at Prince Philip’s memorial with attendance

File Footage

Royal experts reveal Prince Andrew ‘totally enraged the attendees’ at Prince Philip’s memorial with his presence.



This revelation has been made by Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie.

The shocking claim was made on The Royal Report podcast and according to Mr Scobie, Prince Andrew ‘totally enraged’ every guest present.

He was also quoted saying, “It enraged people because we wanted to support the queen at that moment. We wanted it to be her day and it was a beautiful service.”

“I at that moment just felt angry because I knew where this was all going to head. The focus would move over to Andrew, the service itself would be completely overshadowed and that's exactly what happened.”

Especially since Prince Andrew is “still a man that has shown no accountability for his role in anything.”

UK psychotherapist and body language expert Nick Davies also observed Prince Andrew’s walk down the aisle with the Queen.

He told the Daily Star, “I think having Andrew support the Queen as she comes in could have also been to soften his image with the general public and show his empathetic side”.

“However he betrays this by just nodding to her as they move to their seats on either side of the isle rather than checking of she's OK to make the last few steps.”