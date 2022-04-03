Prince William working on ‘staff cutoffs’ at the sidelines: source

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly been planning ‘major staff cutoffs’ as he inches closer to Prince of Wales title.

This update has been made by an inside source close to the Royal Palace.

According to their findings and Express UK, “This approach isn't a criticism of what has come before but just an acknowledgement of a desire for change.”

“It's about hope and optimism for the future. What is driving the Duke and Duchess in everything they do is urgency plus optimism equals action.”

“Many of the causes adopted by the Duke and Duchess, whether it's Earthshot or the early years work, also touches on every other aspect of society so it's not that they're excluding other good causes by having a focus.”



