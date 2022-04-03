Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for leaving royals ‘in the dust’: ‘Not Diana’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry blasted by a former chef with comparisons to Princess Diana.



This claim has been made by Princess Diana’s former chef, Darren McGrady.

In the interview with Coffee Friend, he was quoted saying, “I think the whole world was surprised, not just me.”



“It was definitely a shock. It was sad for me being a royalist, having worked for the family for 15 years, having seen the boys play together and how close they were. Princess Diana would have been sad that their boys don’t have the same relationship now.”

McGrady also admitted, “Would she have been thrilled that Harry was moving away from royal service? She understood that the Queen came first, I don’t believe she ever did anything to really offend the Queen.”

“She would have never had moved away, that is purely because of her boys. She would never have moved to another country and left her young boys in the U.K.”

“She’d grown up with her parents separated. There’s no way she would have abandoned her children,” McGrady added before concluding. “Would she have had a place in Malibu? I think so, she’d have had a beach house. Yeah absolutely.”