PM Imran Khan advises president to dissolve assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve all the assemblies and asked the people to prepare for elections.

The prime minister made the announcement after Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust motion citing Article 5 of the Constitution.

Congratulating the nation over the rejection of the no-trust motion against him, PM Imran asked the people to start preparations for new general elections in the country.

He also hailed National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri for rejecting the no-trust motion what he said “foreign conspiracy” by using his constitutional authority.

“I want to congratulate the entire nation as the NA deputy speaker rejected the move to change the regime in Pakistan by a foreign conspiracy,” he said. The prime minister said that there was a foreign agenda behind the resolution.

The nation had been worried from yesterday and the “traitors” were hatching a conspiracy before the entire nation, PM Imran said, adding: “I want to say them do not worry.”

“The nation will not allow such conspiracies to be succeeded,” he added. The prime minister said that he has advised the president to dissolve assemblies and the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held and let the people to decide.

Referring to horse-trading, the prime minister said that the corrupt people will not be allowed the decide the fate of the nation.





More to follow...