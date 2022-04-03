Why did Imran Khan remove Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar?

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Hours before crucial session of the Punjab Assembly to elect new Leader of the House following the resignation of Usman Buzdar, the federal government has sacked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced, “The government has dismissed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from his post.”

Without giving any reason for the abrupt decision, he said that the name of new Punjab governor will be announced later.

"According to the Constitution, the deputy speaker will perform as the acting governor," he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar sacked on Pervaiz Elahi’s complaint

Sources privacy to the matter said that Chaudhry Sarwar was sacked on the demand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as he was campaigning for Hamza Shahbaz.

The sources said that Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to lodge his complaint against Chaudhry Sarwar. Taking notice of the issue, PM Imran Khan suggested the president to sack the Punjab governor.

The sources said that Chaudhry Sarwar was opposing Pervaiz Elahi for the coveted post.