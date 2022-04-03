Denzel Washington refuses to condemn Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock

Hollywood star Denzel Washington fell short of condemning Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday as he spoke about the incident during an interview.

The actor was seen consoling Smith after the incident that shocked millions of people.

According to Variety, Denzel Washington,while attending author and bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit on Saturday, said, “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right," Washington said. "And for whatever reason the devil got a hold of him that night."

He added,, “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it."