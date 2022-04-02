Khloe Kardashian calls out fan for spreading 'lies'

Khloe Kardashian has responded to a fan who accused her of having the cosmetic procedure.

The 37-year-old reality star's fan claimed that she has butt implants. It all started when a Kardashian fan account shared a video from one of Khloe's workouts to Instagram.

The clip, which shows Khloe wearing a purple gym set as she exercises to music, was met with overwhelmingly positive reactions, apart from one comment that said: "Omg u [sic] can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

Kim Kardashian's sister, who has adopted zero tolerance policy against the haters, called out the criticism and denied that her butt was anything but au naturel. "Lol silly goose," she replied. "It's the seam design of the leggings. That's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

She previously spoke out about the "really hurtful" attention she's received for her appearance over the years – as well as continually being compared to her sisters: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian looked stunning as she stepped out with her daughter True Thompson, showcasing her slimmed down physique in a simple black sweatshirt and skintight black leggings.