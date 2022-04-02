Kourtney Kardashian turns nurse for Travis Barker, fans feel ‘disgusted’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are being slammed after the rockstar reveled that his fiancée removed his stitches.

Taking to Twitter, the Blink-182 drummer shared with his fans that the reality TV star got the sutures out on Barker’s hand.

"Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches,” the 46-year-old wrote.

However, Barker stayed mum on further details about his injury for which he’d need stitches.

Coming across the tweet, fans were left horrified to know the lovebirds ‘trying too hard’ amid their whirlwind romance, reported The Sun.

Taking to Reddit, while one blasted the couple stating, “Sorry, why has Kourtney done it? Just go see a doctor?"

“This sounds disgusting. They’re trying too hard, it’s embarrassing at this point. We get it, you (expletive),” another user commented.

This came after the couple turned heads around amidst their PDA-filled appearance on Oscars 2022 .