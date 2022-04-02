Tom Holland dons 70s style in ‘The Crowded Room,’ BTS pics go viral

Tom Holland’s 1970’s costume and hairstyle has left fans excited as the on-the-set pictures from his upcoming series The Crowded Room have gone viral online.
On Thursday, exclusive pictures of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor’s vintage-inspired look from the new anthology series for Apple TV+ has taken the internet by storm.
In the pictures, Holland, 25, can be seen enjoying time on the sets with his co-stars including Sasha Lane and his younger brother Harry Holland.
The Uncharted actor was seen sporting a '70s outfit and long hair. He was dressed in a vintage plaid button-up shirt on the set. He completed his look with a slightly oversized pair of pants and a set of beige boots.
While Lane, 26, was seen costumed in a tie-dye t-shirt, paired with a green jacket. Take a look.
According to Deadline, Holland will play Billy Milligan, who was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder, in The Crowded Room. No release date for the show has been announced yet.
