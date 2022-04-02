A$AP Rocky says Chris Rock’s remarks seemed more than GI Jane joke

A$AP Rocky recently shed light on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022 over his G.I. Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith.

During his conversation on upcoming episode of Drink Champs podcast, the hip-hop artist expressed, “I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs.”

However, the rapper condemned the King Richard actor’s display of violence at the prestigious event.

“I think it’s unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that,” he said.

“But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up (expletive) that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know. … Like what you said, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke,” he explained.

This came after Smith publically apologised to Rock in an statement posted on Instagram.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” the actor added.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith expressed.