Drew Barrymore wants to take her show ‘higher’ as it gets renewed for third season

Drew Barrymore celebrated her program The Drew Barrymore Show's renewal for the third season.

The actor-turned-host shared her plans for the show's new season in a statement, saying, “I am honored and grateful.”

"But I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” the Charlie’s Angels star added.

She continued saying, “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with.”

“Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here,” Barrymore concluded.

The new format for the show will have two half hour episodes which can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately."