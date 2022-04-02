Emma Heming is ‘trying to keep it together’ post Bruce Willis’ Aphasia diagnosis: reports

Emma Heming Willis has been trying to 'keep it together' for her family after husband Bruce Willis' brain disorder diagnosis.

An insider revealed to People Magazine that the actor's diagnosis with Aphasia has ‘been hard’ for the model adding, "It’s not easy seeing a spouse decline."

The source then talked about the Unbreakable actor’s youngest daughters Evelyn and Mabel who he shares with Emma.

"Their girls are still so young too, Emma has to keep it together for them," the insider added.

“Emma is working with several professionals to help her husband,” the source continued, revealing that she has arranged for the retired actor to see the best doctors.

The insider further added, "He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too."

"Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers,” the source concluded. “Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."

Earlier, another source has recently talked to The Sun that Bruce wants to publically talk about his health condition so it might help other families going through the same circumstances.

“Over the years, Bruce has considered tapping a friend like Diane Sawyer to interview him, Emma, and Demi about his condition, but the opportunity to keep working usually got in the way of planning something like that,” the source stated.

They added. “It could still happen though because Demi and Emma want other families to know what they've been going through and provide some educational value to the whole situation, now that it's more public.”