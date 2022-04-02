Meghan Markle dubbed ‘opportunist’ for ‘trading’ Duchess title for US dream

Experts believe Meghan Markle has been ‘trading off’ Duchess title for the American dream.

This shocking revelation has been offered by US commentator Lee Cohen.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “They performed exactly as one would expect for who they are. In that role, that's probably an appropriate place for them.”



“But where the Sussexes the couple and in particular Ms Markle wrangle many here in the US as well as in Britain is when she uses her royal title.”

“As a scholar and enthusiast of the British monarchy, I hold a view of the monarchy's benefits that many American countrymen don't share.”

“Nevertheless, most of us can spot opportunists and it is plain when Ms Markle offers political opinions using her platform of fame, she is trading off the title that she gained through marriage but then stepped away from.”

“She and Harry rejected real and meaningful royalty for superficial Hollywood fame.”