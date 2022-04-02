Deepika Padukone turns heads in chic airport look: See here

Deepika Padukone dropped jaws with her gorgeous airport look as she came back home after being honoured with the TIME100 Award in Dubai.

The Gehraiyaan actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she donned a stylish brown overcoat with white shirt and she paired it with oversized jeans.

The Bollywood diva jazzed up her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag and black classy shades.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old star dropped an aerial image of the city, captioning it, “Home...”



Deepika was recently honoured with a feature in the Time100 Impact Awards for her contributions in the field of mental health.



The actor has been vocal about her struggles with depression and mental health. She also launched her LiveLoveLaugh Foundation in 2015, which focuses on raising awareness about mental health and also offers free counseling and psychiatric support to those having mental health problems

On the work front, the actor has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film will hit the theatres in 2023.