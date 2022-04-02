Bruce Willis’ wife Emma wishes birthday to daughter in a heartfelt post

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis celebrated her daughter Mabel's birthday by sharing adorable pictures in a lovely social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the model dropped some adorable snaps of her daughter and a throwback video in which Mabel revealed her big dream to be a ‘shark’ on ABC's Shark Tank.

Emma captioned her post, “That’s right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray.”

“You are all heart and soul,” she added. “Thank you for choosing us because you are so loved and respected.”

In the pictures, Emma cuddled with Mabel in a sweet snap while her dad Bruce hugs her in the next.

Earlier, a statement was issued by The Sixth Sense actor’s family that the actor is retiring from acting following his Aphasia diagnosis.



“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” it added.