Prince Andrew hopes high for Platinum Jubilee after Queen's subtle approval

Prince Andrew wants more after making spotlight at Prince Philip's memorial.

The Duke of York, who accompanied the Queen in her car to Westminster Abbey for father's service, made headlines with public comeback after humiliating sex scandal.

Andrew has been infamously accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre back when she was 17. The Duke, who denies any wrongdoing, settled out of court with a $12 million payout to the accuser last month.

Reports have now suggested that Andrew wants to actively be a part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations coming summer.

“Prince Andrew does want to participate in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and to be present at the St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving and to pay tribute to the Queen’s magnificent 70 years of public service," a royal insider told the Express.

“The Prince and Queen do have a close bond. The Queen knows exactly what she is doing. She’s very much in charge."

It was earlier reported that Queen has a 'blind spot' for favourite son Andrew and made it clear to heirs Prince Charles and William that she wants to be around her third offspring during the service.