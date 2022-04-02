Andrew Garfield reportedly splits with Alyssa Miller

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa Miller have reportedly broken up.

The Spider Man star made his relationship public on the SAG Awards 2022, a month before the spilt news.

The Sun reports: “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other."

The source added: “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

Although Andrew is devastated because of the split, he is braving through the idea of being single again.

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be,” the source added.

“He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months,” the source told the outlet.