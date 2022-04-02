Jim Carrey quits acting: 'I’m being fairly serious'

Jim Carrey is taking a back seat with acting.

The 60-year-old recently to spoke to Access wherein he admitted that he is seriously considering to retire.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” he began.

“I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he added.

When asked again if his decision was final, Carrey added: “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he doubled down.

Carrey says his focus is to now focus on his other passions. “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life,” he shared.