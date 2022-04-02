Samantha Markle opens up about Meghan, Prince Harry’s return to UK

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle has said that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex would never win back the UK public if they return to Britain.



Speaking to the Daily Star, Samantha believes that Meghan and Harry’s decision to return to the UK in near future, would be incredibly ‘awkward’ after their dramatic exit as senior royals.

She said the royal couple have burnt their bridges with UK public after their ‘hurtful’ attacks on the royal family most recently with their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan Markle’s sister remarked: "I can't speak for the British people but from what I've heard, the pulse of the people is not likely.

Samantha Markle further said: "It's one insult after the other and people can only take so much before the impression is solidified.

"You might be able to forgive but you don't forget and it makes that inability to forget makes things very awkward and they can never be as cosy as they once were."