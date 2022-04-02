Pakistan doesn't believe in camp politics: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that Pakistan does not believe in camp politics.
The Army chief made the remarks while addressing the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022.
Acknowledging the efforts of the National Security Division for organising the second security dialogue, COAS Gen Bajwa said: “I believe today more than ever we need to inculcate and promote such spaces for intellectual debate and discourse where people from around the world come together to share their ideas about the future of their country and world at large.”
He was of the view that the spaces like this hold special importance where great individuals can identify the need for global cooperation rather than confrontation.
Pakistan is hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme “Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation”.
More to follow...
