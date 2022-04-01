Prince Andrew accused of ‘manipulating’ Queen Elizabeth for gains

File Footage

Prince Andrew is being accused of ‘manipulating’ his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for his own personal rehabilitation after a sexual assault case rocked his public reputation, according to Express UK.

The Duke of York was seen front and centre at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, inviting a slew of backlash for the otherwise poignant ceremony. He not only rode beside the monarch, but also escorted her to her seat.

After it was claimed that both Prince Charles and Prince William were against Andrew being given such a key position at the service, royal experts have chimed in to say that the duke may be exploiting his status as the monarch’s favourite.

Commenting on the same, a Palace source told The Mirror: “Prince Andrew was straight out the blocks in front of the cameras when the Duke of Edinburgh died, which was seen within the family as being completely inappropriate.”

The insider went on to add: “Now this situation has unfolded, a fair few hold the view that he is manipulating his position for his own gains.”

“The Duke of York’s reputation precedes him and he’s made no secret that he’s not ready to fade away into the background, as much as everyone may want him to,” the source concluded.