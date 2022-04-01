Prince Andrew ‘betrayed his body language’ in walk down the aisle with Queen Elizabeth

Royal experts address Prince Andrew’s ‘self betraying’ body language while walking Queen Elizabeth down the aisle at Prince Philip’s memorial service.
This assessment and observation have been brought to light by UK psychotherapist and body language expert Nick Davies.
He told the Daily Star, “I think having Andrew support the Queen as she comes in could have also been to soften his image with the general public and show his empathetic side."
"However, he betrays this by just nodding to her as they move to their seats on either side of the aisle rather than checking of she's OK to make the last few steps.”
