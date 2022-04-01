Kate Middleton’s ‘fake’ engagement ring on ‘disastrous’ tour causes frenzy

File Footage

Kate Middleton has sparked a royal frenzy of sorts after watchdogs spotted the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a ‘fake’ engagement ring on her recent royal tour to the Caribbean, reported Express UK.



According to the reports, royal fans were taken by surprise after the Cambridge’s released a video from their time in Belize in which they’re seen scuba diving

The video shows both Kate and husband Prince William taking a jump into and swimming in Caribbean waters, and surprisingly, the Duchess was seen with her engagement ring on in the water!

Fans who spotted the ring took to social media to pose questions about the authenticity of the ring, with many slamming Kate for wearing a ‘fake’ ring.

The frenzy was addressed by royal enthusiasts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito on the Royally Obsessed podcast, with Bowie asking: “I just want to know was she really wearing her engagement ring?"

Fiorito chimed in, asking: “It must be a stand in, right?”

Her question was answered by Bowie, who said: “Yes, there's no way, like, who would allow that. There's not enough insurance on that ring and it's irreplaceable."

She went on to speculate: “In the screengrabs that are caught she has a big rock on her finger, what else could it be?”

The two ultimately decided that it is entirely possible that the engagement ring was, in fact, real and could be a ‘tight fit’ on Kate’s ring finger.