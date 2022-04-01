Kim Kardashian shares old pic with Kourtney Kardashian amid ‘jealousy’ rumours

Kim Kardashian left fans swooning over her adorable bond with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian with postcard-worthy of the reality TV stars’ childhood.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum dropped a gorgeous click of the young Skims founder twinning with her sisters amidst Halloween in 1980s.

The 41-year-old looked cute in a pink flapper paired with fringed dress while a strand of pearls hanging around her neck.

The throwback photo also unveiled Kourtney giggling behind a face scarf as she flaunted her genie costume.

This photo came after the rumours that Kim feels jealous of Kourtney who became first Kardashian to ever attend the prestigious event.



The Sun reported, "Kim is so happy for Kourtney but part of her wonders if she is slipping on the social scale.”

"For the first time Kourtney is receiving as much if not more attention than her, while her name is mostly just tied to Kanye and their messy divorce,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“She isn't jealous of Kourtney necessarily but I think it stings a little that she was invited to the Oscars because Kim has always been desperate to be accepted by the Hollywood elite and wants to be taken seriously,” the source noted.

"Watching Kourtney walk the red carpet was bittersweet, but she’s extremely proud of her and loves seeing her happy with Travis after years of being on and off with Scott,” it added.