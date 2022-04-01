Daniel Radcliffe is ‘dramatically bored of opinions’ on Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe refused to add to the growing pile of opinions on the viral Oscars moment when Will Smith walked upstage to slap comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Radcliffe was asked to weigh in on ‘slapgate’ during an appearance on Good Morning Britain to promote his new film The Lost City.
Responding to hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shepard, Radcliffe said: “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”
However, he did share his own experience of going to award shows as a child star and being made the butt of jokes.
“When you’re going on stuff as a kid, you’re never quite sure if the jokes with you or you’re the butt of the joke. So, you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon,'” Radcliffe shared.
