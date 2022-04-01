Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he couldn’t play father Rishi in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Ranbir Kapoor was considered to replace his late father Rishi Kapoor in his final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

According to India Today, the Sharmaji Namkeen team’s first choice to step into Rishi’s shoes after his death in 2020 was his son Ranbir, however, the idea fell through after ‘nothing worked’.

Talking to the publication, the Rockstar actor finally revealed why the incredible possibility fell through, saying: “I remember when I came back from a shooting schedule, we sat together and discussed how we would take this forward…”

Ranbir then explained: “I sent the makers some pictures of mine and they sent them abroad to some CGI and special-effects experts to see if I could just perform as me and they could digitally enhance it to look like my father. Or do prosthetics. But nothing was working out.”

The Sanju star added that after trying everything, the team finally zeroed in on Paresh Rawal to take up the role.

Talking about the same, Ranbir said: “Paresh Rawal ji is such a fine actor. I have so much love and respect for him that he stepped in to complete this film, to pay tribute to an actor that is my father.”

According to the Brahmastra star, Paresh has “done it in such a beautiful way that I wouldn’t have been able to do. Everything just turned out well for the film."