Why disgraced Prince Andrew is allegedly Queen's favourite son: Read Inside

Prince Andrew will always have a soft corner in Queen's heart, predict royals experts.

The 95-year-old monarch, who welcomed the Duke of York back to public life with forefront role at Prince Philip memorial, is rumoured to be most attached to Andrew amongst all children.

Royal expert Penny Junor once said: "I think the Queen has always had a bit of a blind spot when it comes to Prince Andrew."

"Andrew has always been the Queen's favourite son and he has never done anything wrong in her eyes," Princess Diana butler Paul Burrell earlier said in the documentary, The Royal Family at War.

Andrew was born to Queen and Prince Philip when they were more settled and happier in their marriage. The duo mutually decided to welcome more children after their rekindled romance.

While eldest son Charles was shy, Andrew was brave, artistic with a sense of humour. Andrew was also a Royal Navy helicopter pilot in the Falklands War.

"He came back a hero and was very much the golden boy of the royal family," biographer Katie Nicholl noted.