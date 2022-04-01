‘Will Smith owes an apology to all comedians’: says comedy club owner

An American comedy club owner has expressed fears of attacks on other comedians after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the stage at Oscars 2022.
During his conversation with The Sun, Manhattan's Stand Up NY owner Dani Zoldan opened up on ‘unhinged’ behavior of the King Richard actor which can inspire others to do the same.
"I think it's important to hear what Will Smith has to say about the situation,” he told the outlet.
“I hope he doesn't make it about him or his wife. I hope he just generally acknowledges how much he messed up. And that it's not acceptable, whatever his reason for doing it was,” he added.
"I really hope he comes out and says, 'nobody should ever attack a comedian physically and I have no excuses’,” Zoldan expressed.
"I really hope he says that and he and Jada don't make it about themselves, but I already heard he's planning on going on his wife's talk show to discuss it ... I really hope that's not the case."
"But I believe he owes an apology to all the comedians out there because that's not the way to treat a comic,” Zoldan noted.
Alia Bhatt says ‘I loved every single thing about my experience on this film’
Justin Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the ceremony hosted by late night host Trevor Noah, as will R&B favorite...
Ranbir Kapoor was considered to replace his late father Rishi Kapoor in his final film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little ones Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan share quite the brotherhood
Kendal Jenner was recently blasted for showing off her wealth with a number of pricey products
Prince William and Kate Middleton Caribbean trip was actually a success, says reporter