‘Will Smith owes an apology to all comedians’: says comedy club owner

FileFootage

An American comedy club owner has expressed fears of attacks on other comedians after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the stage at Oscars 2022.



During his conversation with The Sun, Manhattan's Stand Up NY owner Dani Zoldan opened up on ‘unhinged’ behavior of the King Richard actor which can inspire others to do the same.

"I think it's important to hear what Will Smith has to say about the situation,” he told the outlet.

“I hope he doesn't make it about him or his wife. I hope he just generally acknowledges how much he messed up. And that it's not acceptable, whatever his reason for doing it was,” he added.

"I really hope he comes out and says, 'nobody should ever attack a comedian physically and I have no excuses’,” Zoldan expressed.

"I really hope he says that and he and Jada don't make it about themselves, but I already heard he's planning on going on his wife's talk show to discuss it ... I really hope that's not the case."

"But I believe he owes an apology to all the comedians out there because that's not the way to treat a comic,” Zoldan noted.