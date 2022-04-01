Princess Diana’s favourite photographer Patrick Demarchelier passes away

French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who took iconic images of Princess Diana, Madonna and other celebrities has died at the age of 78, his family announced on Friday.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78," said a post on his official Instagram account accompanied by three photos.

It further said, “He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

The announcement did not provide a cause of death or other details.

Demarchelier was one of Princess Diana´s favourite photographers and took some of the most iconic pictures of the late royal.