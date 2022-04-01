Dua Lipa’s fortune soars with a £5.5m rise despite pandemic and lawsuits

FileFootage

Dua Lipa is not letting the pandemic or the lawsuits get the best of her as the singer has managed to add £5.5m to her whopping fortune of £28m last year.



The Levitating singer’s value of assets in her touring bussing has reportedly increased up to £32.5million while two f her label land at a worth of an amount expected to be more than £50m, reported the Daily Mail.

The reports came amidst the singer’s April 2020 tour - Future Nostalgia World Tour , was called off and rescheduled a number of times due to pandemic.

The tour has been recently re-launched with performances at a number of the big arenas around the globe.

However, the tickets to the shows have been available for sale since 2019 due to which the star observed enormous boost in her label Dua Lip Live LLP.

To go by reports, Dua Lipa Limited, which was £19.1 million in worth, now worth £51.6m.