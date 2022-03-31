Princess Diana’s chef takes a subtle dig at Prince Harry’s move to US

File Footage

Princess Diana’s personal chef has claimed that the people’s princess would’ve never moved away from the UK despite encountering problems, in what seems to be a dig at her son Prince Harry moving away to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

According to The Daily Star, Chef Darren McGrady recently shared his thoughts about the rift between Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and also shared what he thought Diana would think about it.

After saying that Diana would be ‘upset’ to see her sons at odds, McGrady added: “She understood that the Queen came first, I don’t believe she ever did anything to really offend the Queen.”

He then took a slight dig at Harry’s move away from the UK after ditching the monarchy, saying: “Diana would have never had moved away… That is purely because of her boys. She would never have moved to another country and left her young boys in the UK.”

McGrady then explained: “She’d grown up with her parents separated.”