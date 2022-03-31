PM Imran Khan addresses nation as political tensions rise

Shahbaz Sharif says today is an "important day" for Pakistan's history as the Opposition has "united" and is on the...
Without giving any reason, Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle: “PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has...
PM Imran Khan calls the ongoing political situation in Pakistan a “foreign-imported crisis”
Pervaiz Elahi blames Maryam Nawaz for PML-Q’s fall out with Opposition
The national charter will restore the sanctity of the Constitution and will ensure the rights of all segments of...
The PTI-led ruling coalition has lost the majority as the MQM-P has decided to support the combined opposition