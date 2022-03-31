 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PM Imran Khan addresses nation as political tensions rise

PM Imran Khan expected to speak on no-confidence motion and "threat letter" from foreign official

By Web Desk
March 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation as the political tensions in the country escalate. 

He is expected to speak on the no-confidence motion and "threat letter" from a foreign official.

More to follow...