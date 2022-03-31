Prince Harry ‘insulting’ the Royal Family: ‘Didn’t bother with meaningful excuse!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for not having provided royals any kind of ‘meaningful excuse’ for his ‘insulting’ memorial service snub towards the Firm.



Journalist Andrew Pierce issued this allegation in a Twitter post that read, “4 Kings and 3 Queens from European royal families at #PrincePhilip service but no #PrinceHarry. His absence is insulting to the memory of his grandfather.”

Roya commentator Angela Levin later retweeted Mr Pierce’s tweet and pointed out how “[Prince Harry] didn't even bother to find a meaningful excuse” for his decision and actions.

In a separate tweet, the commentator also noted how there were “So many foreign royals coming to show their respect for Prince Philip at the thanksgiving service. None of them seem anxious about protection except army man Harry.”



