Prince Harry was ‘sensible to stay quiet’ at Philip’s memorial, claims expert

Prince Harry’s decision to stay mum after failing to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, has been deemed ‘very sensible’ by a royal commentator, reported The Daily Star.



Harry and Meghan both chose to not travel to the UK to attend Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial at the Westminster Abbey, despite all other senior members making sure to make an appearance. They also failed to issue a statement on the occasion.

While many slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for keeping quiet, royal commentator Neil Sean said in a YouTube video that their decision to stay silent as “very sensible”.

Sean said: “Whatever people are saying, ‘oh they didn’t do this, they didn’t acknowledge him’, you couldn’t win either way.”

He went on to add: “If they’d have put something out on their website then they’re pulling focus. If they don’t mention them, then of course it’s negative. So, by remaining silent, I think that was the very best thing for Her Majesty the Queen, and of course senior members of the British monarchy.”

Sean also added that despite their silence, it was entirely possible that Harry and Meghan were in contact with the Queen herself.