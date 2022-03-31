Madonna melts hearts with her latest appearance in ‘Frozen’ remix

Singing sensation Madonna has set the internet on fire with her latest appearance in a music video for a new remix of her 1998 classic Frozen.
The 63-year-old hitmaker appeared considerably younger than her age as she rocked a leather jacket mini dress in the video for Sickick's Frozen remix with 070 Shake.
In the video, which was released Wednesday along with the audio from the newest remix by producer Sickick, the pop icon looks stunning in a punk-inspired all-black attire.
She wears her long blond locks in thick waves cascading down her chest, and she covers up with a hefty set of black sunglasses.
However, Madonna completed her looks with a black hoodie and a matching top, along with black leather slacks and short rain boots.
