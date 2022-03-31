Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in ‘Mood’picture: See

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora left fans wild after she shared a stunning click on social media.



Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous picture since then fans can not stop gushing over her.



Sharing it, the 48-year-old actor simply wrote, "Mood.”



In the picture, Malaika was dressed in a rose top with a mini skirt. However, she completed her looks with white sneakers and accessories.

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and dropped several heart emoticons for the star.

Earlier, Malaika shared her look in a gorgeous hairstyle and made us fall in love with her all over again.



