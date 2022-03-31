Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘different’ looks at Oscars 2022 spark pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian’s appearance at Oscars 2022 along with Travis Barker has been creating a massive on social media but for the socialite‘s ‘different’ looks that left fans wondering if the couple is expecting a baby.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old reality TV star became the first Kardashian to ever attend the prestigious event.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum chose to slid into a tight black dress to turn all heads around at the biggest night of Hollywood.

Her walk down the red carpet along with the Blink-182 took over social media as fans claimed that she was revealing a ‘baby bump.’

"Looks like Kourtney could be expecting," one fan pointed out, reported The Mirror. “She’s glowing,” another netizen said.

A fan tweeted, “Loving Kourtney's look these days. She's really embraced her new look and it does look like she could be expecting.”

Barker proposed his ladylove last year after getting together in February 2021.