LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Australia in to bat in the second day-night international in Lahore on Thursday.
Australia are unchanged from the side that won Tuesday´s first of three matches by 88 runs.
Pakistan brought back pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has recovered from a knee injury, dropping Hasan Ali.
The final ODI will be on Saturday, also in Lahore.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)
