Kareena Kapoor dishes on Taimur’s equation with dad Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor recently talked about her son Taimur Ali Khan’s relationship with his father Saif Ali Khan.



The Heroine actor has observed how her husband Saif has had a child in every decade of his adult life. She has, however, warned him to put a cap on it.

She went on to say the way Saif has raised and been with his four kids is commendable.

To note, Saif is father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. With Kareena Kapoor, he has two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Speaking to Vogue, Kareena said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening."

"I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," she said.

Kareena also talked about the bond that Saif and Taimur share. “Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He’s also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend,’” she said.

