Pak vs Aus: Shadab to miss 2nd ODI, Shaheen’s inclusion depends on fitness test

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batter Shadab Khan will miss the second consecutive One-day International (ODI) against Australia scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Thursday) due to a groin injury.
Well-informed sources said that the cricketer was undergoing treatment for the groin injury, adding that he was gradually recovering from the injury.
While, the inclusion of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had suffered a knee injury during training on March 28, in the team for today’s clash is linked with the fitness test ahead of the fixture, the sources added.
Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was given rest in the first ODI of three-match series due to the injury. Pakistan lost the first match by 88 runs.
ODI series between Pakistan and Australia is a part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The third ODI of the series will be played on April 2 followed by one-off T20I on April 5.
