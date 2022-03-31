The US Department of State building in Washington: Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to reports about the US involvement in a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the backdrop of a “threat letter” revealed by the premier, the US State Department on Wednesday categorically rejected any kind of role in the matter.

A day earlier, pressed by the Opposition and various other quarters, PM Imran Khan shared the contents of the secret letter in his meeting with senior journalists. The memo has been the talk of the town since March 27 when the premier informed a public meeting that his government had received threats from abroad.

The journalists were informed that the letter is the word-for-word transcript of an official conversation between the diplomats of Pakistan and another powerful country sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Federal Minister Asad Umar told the journalists that Pakistan has been given a message that “everything would be forgiven” if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan succeeds, but its failure would entail serious consequences for Pakistan.

Responding to a question asked by Geo News regarding the 'threat letter," the US State Department said: “Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and ‘threat letter’ to PM Imran Khan are baseless.”



The US government is monitoring the political situation in Pakistan and supports the rule of law in the country, the State Department said.

Regarding the question of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US State Department said that they respect the constitutional process in Pakistan.

'Money has been pouring in from abroad'

The premier, during the Islamabad rally on Sunday, had flashed a letter before the public, saying that he has "written evidence" that "money has been pouring in from abroad," while "some of our people are being used to topple the government."



He had said that for months, "plotting and planning is being carried out to influence the foreign policy of Pakistan from outside."

However, the political parties rejected the claims and demanded the PM present the letter before the parliament.

'Threat letter': A diplomat's view

Meanwhile, Former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that state officials issuing such threats to diplomats is completely unheard of.

"Incidents where state officials tell diplomats that they would sever ties if a country's government is not sent packing has never been heard before," he said.

Speaking during Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath', Basit, who was also the former ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, said that "sensitive issues of foreign policies should not be discussed in public."

He said that the memo the prime minister has been referring to most probably carries the minutes of the meeting between US officials and a Pakistani diplomat, adding that along with the minutes, the letter might also include the assessment of the diplomat regarding the future.