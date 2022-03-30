Shehnaaz Gill opens up on ‘Sidnaaz’ tag: Read

Shehnaaz Gill has just spoken out on Sidnaaz tag given by fans to her and and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s pairing on Bigg Boss 13 captured fans' imagination.

The two actors grew close during their stay in the Bigg Boss house and fans of the two dubbed them 'SidNaaz', a term that has stayed on even after Sidharth's death.

Amid all, in a recent interview, Shehnaaz opened up about what the tag means to her.

Speaking about the term affectionately coined by fans, Shehnaaz told Face Magazine, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever.

"A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

Sidharth Shukla died last September after a heart attack. He was 40.

Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship, they always spoke about their bond and friendship. Their collaborations together always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media.