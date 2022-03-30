Abhay Deol sets internet ablaze as he recreates Will Smith, Chris Rock's Oscar drama

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol left fans wild with his new hilarious video of recreating the recent Oscar drama.
Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, after he cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. J.
Since then the incident has has become the talk of the town. Amid all, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram to share a funny boomerang video to show how he recreated the much talked about Oscar drama.
Sharing the video, Abhay wrote, “@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!”
The video shows shows Abhay and his friend sitting side by side. His friend suddenly slaps him and gets up from her seat while he bends down to show his shocked face to the camera.
The Oscar incident continues to make headlines despite Will Smith apologising to Chris Rock through an Instagram post.
Prince Harry called out for launching a ‘deliberate slight’ against the Royal Family
'Chris Rock was doing material based on what happened that night as any comedian will do,' reveals source
Royal expert break down Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for baby no. 4
Queen Elizabeth seems to not be taking her problematic son Prince Andrew’s issues seriously
Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha brands Prince Harry ‘ridiculous’ for missing Prince Philip memorial
Pophouse did not say how much they had paid for the rights to the songs.