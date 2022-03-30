Lawyer accuses Queen Elizabeth of not taking Prince Andrew's issues seriously

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth seems to not be taking her problematic son Prince Andrew’s issues seriously, according to a lawyer who majorly represented victims of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, reported The Daily Beast.

The comments came after the Queen notably gave Prince Andrew a major role at her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29; he rode alongside the monarch on the way to the venue and also escorted her to her seat.

Spencer Kuvin was quoted as saying that the move was ‘unfortunate’, categorically stating: “It’s unfortunate that Queen Elizabeth does not take seriously the issues pertaining to her son.”

Kuvin added that by having Andrew escort her through the service, the Queen implied that “she approves of her son's past behaviour.”