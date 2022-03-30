Lawyer accuses Queen Elizabeth of not taking Prince Andrew's issues seriously

Queen Elizabeth seems to not be taking her problematic son Prince Andrew’s issues seriously, according to a lawyer who majorly represented victims of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, reported The Daily Beast.
The comments came after the Queen notably gave Prince Andrew a major role at her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29; he rode alongside the monarch on the way to the venue and also escorted her to her seat.
Spencer Kuvin was quoted as saying that the move was ‘unfortunate’, categorically stating: “It’s unfortunate that Queen Elizabeth does not take seriously the issues pertaining to her son.”
Kuvin added that by having Andrew escort her through the service, the Queen implied that “she approves of her son's past behaviour.”
Muneeb Butt responds to Reham Khan's tweets with a befitting reply
Whoopi Goldberg feels Will Smith is in line to face ‘big consequences’ after Chris Rock Oscar slap
Jimmy Kimmel sheds light on the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar slap
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after months of jibes aimed at him and Jada
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet parted ways after 16 years of togetherness
Prince Philip once met Elton John in Windsor