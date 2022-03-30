Zoë Kravitz mocks Will Smith 'assault' with striking new photo

Zoë Kravitz is taking a swipe at Will Smith slap with her brand new social media post.
Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Batman actress talked about the controversial Oscars incident while she shared her outfits from the day.
"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."
In a second picture shared from the after party, Kravitz added, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."
Kravitz's dig comes after Will smacked fellow artist and host Chris Rock across the face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition.
"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.
On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."
"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
