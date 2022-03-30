Jim Carrey bashes Hollywood for lauding Will Smith on winning Oscar

Jim Carrey can’t wrap his head around the fact that Will Smith received a standing ovation from the audience on winning Oscar after he smacked Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Reacting to the dramatic moment happened at the prestigious award ceremony, the actor - comedian told CBS Mornings' Gayle King that he was ‘sickened’ by the standing ovation.

The Mask actor said, “Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

The 60-year-old actor went on about how disgraceful the slap was for Chris Rock.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey added.

He further stated, “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter (that’s fine). But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

“(The slap) came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated,” Carrey concluded.

“I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment.”