Jada Pinkett Smith hoping for ‘healing’ after Will Smith’s Oscars tiff with Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith voices hope for ‘more healing’ after Will Smith’s Oscars tiff with Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence over the entire fiasco with Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

She said her peace in an Instagram post that called for more healing in the new season and reads, “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the entire matter erupted once Chris Rock’s jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness forced Smith off his seat.



Just days before the incident Pinkett spoke of her struggles with alopecia, after having shaved her entire head off due to hair loss struggles.