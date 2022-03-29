'Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are having time of their lives physically'

Kim Kardashian is 'bending over backwards' to keep beau Pete Davidson happy, friends close to Kanye's ex has told a media outlet.

The insider revealed concerns that the Saturday Night Live comic is enjoy the perks of dating a Kardashian perhaps a little too much. The reality star is reportedly having the time of her life in the bedroom with her beau Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old American TV star is even allegedly struggling to keep up with the Saturday Night Live comic, 28, when it comes to his addiction and appetite.

A friend, according to the Mirror, claiming to be close to the mum-of-four "convinced she's in love" with the serial celebrity dater, but they fear it may just be down to their amazing chemistry.

The insider also claims that Kim and ex-husband Kanye West "stopped being intimate" long before they called it quits on their marriage last year.

"Pete and Kim are having the time of their lives physically, and there's not nearly as much connection when they’re outside the bedroom," they confessed to Heat magazine.

"Kim went into this claiming that she was going to keep it very casual, but now she’s convinced she’s in love when it’s probably just lust."



Kim Kardashian, who shares four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, filed for divorce from the Grammy award-winning artist in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged couple reunited over the weekend to cheer son at a football game in Los Angeles.